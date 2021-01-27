Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Trading 6% Higher

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) shares were up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.29. Approximately 9,606,882 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 3,923,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,108,294.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 844,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,454,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $53,664.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,230. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 56.3% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 98.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 100.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 18.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 74.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

