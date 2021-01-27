Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) were down 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 22,407,084 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 16,140,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

There is no company description available for Clover Health Investments Corp.

