CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME opened at $183.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.04 and its 200-day moving average is $172.19. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

