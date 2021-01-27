CNH Industrial (CNHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect CNH Industrial to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNHI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

