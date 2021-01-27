CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Trading Down 5%

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)’s stock price dropped 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.64. Approximately 1,038,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 760,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.
CNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.
The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00.
In other news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,223 shares of company stock worth $2,380,269. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CNO Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:CNO)
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.
