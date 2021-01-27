CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Trading Down 5%

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)’s stock price dropped 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.64. Approximately 1,038,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 760,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

CNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,223 shares of company stock worth $2,380,269. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.