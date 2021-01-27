Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Up 5.3%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.14. 2,641,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 1,572,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

A number of research firms have commented on CODX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $371.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of -3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 18,017 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $199,808.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Reed L. Benson sold 89,524 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $940,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,931. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,305,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

