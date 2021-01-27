Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS: CCHGY):

1/25/2021 – Coca-Cola HBC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/18/2021 – Coca-Cola HBC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

1/15/2021 – Coca-Cola HBC was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/15/2021 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/12/2021 – Coca-Cola HBC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/12/2021 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/2/2020 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/1/2020 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of CCHGY opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.27. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

