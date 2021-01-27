Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to post sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.27 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $16.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.68 billion to $16.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $17.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 611.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,501 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 479.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,690 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 217,571 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

