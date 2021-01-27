CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Shares Down 6.4%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 1,774,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 870,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. WBB Securities initiated coverage on CohBar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CohBar in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The company has a market cap of $86.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.96.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CohBar during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CohBar by 359.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 52,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 53.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in shares of CohBar by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CohBar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

