Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund (NYSE:MIE) Shares Gap Up to $2.35

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.67. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 757 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 463,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 313,042 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,974 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $193,000.

About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund (NYSE:MIE)

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

