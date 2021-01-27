Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

NYSE:CNS traded down $3.80 on Wednesday, hitting $68.38. 179,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,714. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNS shares. Sidoti started coverage on Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

