Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Jean-Frederic Viret Sells 46,144 Shares

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jean-Frederic Viret also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 17th, Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $34,892.55.
Shares of CHRS stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.39. 5,337,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,246. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,730,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,977,000 after acquiring an additional 192,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 663,453 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 566.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,200 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 16.5% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,058,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 901,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 376,895 shares in the last quarter.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.