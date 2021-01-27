Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Jean-Frederic Viret Sells 46,144 Shares

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jean-Frederic Viret also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $34,892.55.

Shares of CHRS stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.39. 5,337,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,246. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The company had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,730,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,977,000 after acquiring an additional 192,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 663,453 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 566.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,200 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 16.5% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,058,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 901,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 376,895 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

