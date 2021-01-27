CoinEx Token (CET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.89 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $7.89 million and $729,392.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00072117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.29 or 0.00918234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00050508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.17 or 0.04374449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017638 BTC.

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

CoinEx Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

