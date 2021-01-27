CoinPoker (CHP) Price Hits $0.0061 on Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $5,206.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00069142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.98 or 0.00897115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.57 or 0.04434247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018325 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

