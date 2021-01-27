CoinUs (CNUS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $61,042.16

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinUs has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $61,042.16 and $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007689 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

