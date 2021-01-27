CoinUs (CNUS) Market Cap Reaches $61,042.16

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinUs has a market cap of $61,042.16 and approximately $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007689 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

