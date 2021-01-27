Colliers Securities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Castlight Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Castlight Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSLT. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 235.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 59,235 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 17.6% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,761 shares in the company, valued at $559,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 577,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $658,813.98. Insiders sold 638,839 shares of company stock worth $741,922 in the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

