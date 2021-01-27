CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Shares Down 0.7%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.80. 9,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 34,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $83.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.11.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.85). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. The business had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 4.85% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

