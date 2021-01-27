CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Stock Price Up 14.9%

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) shot up 14.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 131,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 40,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLGN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $96.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) by 140.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.75% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLGN)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

