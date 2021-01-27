Columbus Macro LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

