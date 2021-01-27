Columbus Macro LLC Sells 4,288 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $191.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

