Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,779,684. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.