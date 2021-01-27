Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,589,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 109.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,924,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after acquiring an additional 166,920 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 792,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 29,466 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,482,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 225.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 506,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 350,990 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $24.16.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

