Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.9% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $5.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.15. 145,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.17 and its 200-day moving average is $212.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

