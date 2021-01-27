Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,026 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.6% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $9.21 on Wednesday, hitting $333.90. The stock had a trading volume of 143,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

