Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $1.11 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.54.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $7.37 on Wednesday, hitting $194.69. 598,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,290,480. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

