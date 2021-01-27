Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after acquiring an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 144.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after buying an additional 473,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 184,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 652,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,821,000 after purchasing an additional 176,840 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,269. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.17. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

