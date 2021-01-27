Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 386.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,068,000 after acquiring an additional 311,178 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $37,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

Shares of NSC traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.01. The company had a trading volume of 33,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,780. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $258.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.62.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

