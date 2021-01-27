Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 595 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for approximately 1.7% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 699.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,176,000 after acquiring an additional 366,243 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $21,671,000. Palmer Knight Co grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 25,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $6.67 on Wednesday, reaching $179.67. The stock had a trading volume of 48,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,458. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.37.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

