Community Trust & Investment Co. Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.03 and a 200 day moving average of $139.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.