Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 2,127 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,202 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $282.05 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $803.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.58 and a 200-day moving average of $266.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total transaction of $15,408,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $365,637,255. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.24.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

