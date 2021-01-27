Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.01

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.01 and traded as high as $14.23. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 295,425 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 759,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 500,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 4,820.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 398,632 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 577,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 227,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 198,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 42,233 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

