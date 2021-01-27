Comparing DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) and Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) and DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and DNAPrint Genomics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioanalytical Systems $60.47 million 2.36 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -36.89 DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DNAPrint Genomics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bioanalytical Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Bioanalytical Systems has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and DNAPrint Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioanalytical Systems -7.75% -42.74% -6.38% DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bioanalytical Systems and DNAPrint Genomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioanalytical Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bioanalytical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.68%. Given Bioanalytical Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bioanalytical Systems is more favorable than DNAPrint Genomics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bioanalytical Systems beats DNAPrint Genomics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

About DNAPrint Genomics

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the research and development of genomics-based products and services for biomedical and forensics. The company was founded by Tony N. Frudakis on January 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

