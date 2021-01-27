Comparing Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) & Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and Iochpe-Maxion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon -1.56% 6.97% 1.56% Iochpe-Maxion -3.28% -6.29% -2.29%

This table compares Visteon and Iochpe-Maxion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.95 billion 1.24 $70.00 million $2.77 47.51 Iochpe-Maxion $2.54 billion 0.14 $85.51 million $0.14 5.71

Iochpe-Maxion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Visteon. Iochpe-Maxion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Visteon has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iochpe-Maxion has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Visteon and Iochpe-Maxion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 2 2 6 0 2.40 Iochpe-Maxion 0 1 0 0 2.00

Visteon presently has a consensus price target of $104.89, suggesting a potential downside of 20.29%. Given Visteon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Visteon is more favorable than Iochpe-Maxion.

Summary

Visteon beats Iochpe-Maxion on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers infotainment solutions, including Phoenix display audio and embedded infotainment platform; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, sidebars, and crossbars; and metal stampings for commercial vehicles, as well as agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles. In addition, the company offers light structural and automotive components, such as metal stampings for passenger vehicles, brake levers, pedal sets, welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces freight cars, railway wheels, and castings, as well as industrial castings. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

