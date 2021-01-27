Compound Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $228.73 or 0.00737485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $302.86 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 107.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,467,630 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

