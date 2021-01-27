Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Trading Down 7.7%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.44. 1,435,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,150,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. The company has a market cap of $782.72 million, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 2.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Compugen by 6.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Compugen in the second quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Compugen in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Compugen by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Compugen by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.
Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.
Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.