Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Trading Down 7.7%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.44. 1,435,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,150,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. The company has a market cap of $782.72 million, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Compugen by 6.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Compugen in the second quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Compugen in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Compugen by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Compugen by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

