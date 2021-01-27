Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.11

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $5.88. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 84,512 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.05. The stock has a market cap of C$465.66 million and a PE ratio of 21.48.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,130,950. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total value of C$49,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 710,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,523,667.04. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $221,590.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

