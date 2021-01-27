comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Shares Down 8.6%

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) shares traded down 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.10. 1,050,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,092,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of comScore in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of $225.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $87.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.39 million. On average, analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of comScore by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of comScore by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of comScore by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

