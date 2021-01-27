Conceal (CCX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $20,177.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. Conceal has a market cap of $314,380.02 and $20,177.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,307.59 or 0.99810012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00022738 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.85 or 0.00714123 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.20 or 0.00313528 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00198754 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002647 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002014 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00033022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,361,943 coins and its circulating supply is 9,498,862 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

