Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.0331

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $314,380.02 and $20,177.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 31.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,307.59 or 0.99810012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00022738 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.85 or 0.00714123 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.20 or 0.00313528 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00198754 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002647 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002014 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00033022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,361,943 coins and its circulating supply is 9,498,862 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.