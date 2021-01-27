Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Cryoport worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cryoport by 62.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2,518.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,769 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 179,636 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cryoport by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,664 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYRX. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

CYRX stock opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.05 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.