Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of NV5 Global worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,214,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in NV5 Global by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 13.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,416.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $2,126,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,026.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

