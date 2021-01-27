Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its holdings in Corteva by 17.4% during the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 5.0% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 30.9% during the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 155,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.56. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

