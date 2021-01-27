Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $732,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,318,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,000,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49,368 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at $401,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 89.4% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 26.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

NYSE FNV opened at $123.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.79.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.