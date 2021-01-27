Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 3,055 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 347,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $135.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $152.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.74.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

