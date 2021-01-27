Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 3,494 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $47.35.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.4959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 64.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

