Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 2,827 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.77% of IDEX worth $116,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. State Street Corp boosted its position in IDEX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,583,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IDEX by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,329,000 after purchasing an additional 52,493 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 83,925.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 409.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,685,000 after buying an additional 721,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.09.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at $46,107,490.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,406 shares of company stock valued at $50,376,244. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,775. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $211.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.88 and its 200-day moving average is $185.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.