Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 29,770 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,770 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.51% of Fortinet worth $122,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after buying an additional 1,764,222 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.99. 18,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,899. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.47 and its 200-day moving average is $129.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $155.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,226 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,987 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.