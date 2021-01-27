Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 594,773 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,773 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.44% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $113,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,493,000 after purchasing an additional 385,538 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 987,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,699,000 after acquiring an additional 158,439 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 628,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,981,000 after acquiring an additional 122,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 602,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 522,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,970,000 after acquiring an additional 256,857 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKC traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.36. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

