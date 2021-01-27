Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 9,923 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.09% of Caterpillar worth $93,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.45.

Shares of CAT traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.03. The company had a trading volume of 138,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,317. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.91. The company has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

